Nick Rolovich issues statement on illegally recorded conversation with Kassidy Woods

Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich issued a statement on Monday in response to an illegal recording of a phone conversation he had with Kassidy Woods made headlines on Sunday.

On Sunday, a group of Pac-12 players published an article in The Players Tribune listing demands for playing this college football season. The demands ranged from health concerns related to the coronavirus, to financial demands like 50 percent of revenues going to players.

Woods, a wide receiver for Washington State, told Rolovich over the phone that he was opting out of the season due to medical reasons. The call was recorded without Rolovich’s knowledge, making it illegal in a two-party consent state like Washington. Rolovich felt Woods’ reason was fine, but he asked if Woods was part of the “#weareunited” player movement. Rolovich told Woods that being part of the movement would present a problem (here’s a transcript of their conversation).

Contents of the leaked conversation led to some criticism of Rolovich, who is in his first season as the Cougars’ head coach. In his statement released Monday, Rolovich expressed regret that he did not sound supportive of Woods and other players joining the movement.

Statement from WSU coach Nick Rolovich regarding his taped conversation with Kassidy Woods and the potential involvement of players on his team with the #WeAreUnited group. pic.twitter.com/37Zt4cmjcr — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) August 4, 2020

There was also some confusion about players who are opting out of the season due to medical reasons being told not to be around the program any longer for liability reasons.

Woods had 6 catches for 58 yards last season. Rolovich got the Washington State job after turning around Hawaii and going 10-5 with them last year. He has been known for taking some odd but extreme measures at times.