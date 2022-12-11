Navy loses to Army after brutal fumble in double overtime

Navy lost to Army in their rivalry game 20-17 in double overtime on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field after a brutal fumble.

Navy had a 3rd-and-goal at the Army 3 and handed the ball off to Anton Hall Jr. Hall seemed to have an open lane to the end zone, but he had the ball knocked out as he approached the goal line and lost a fumble.

Brutal fumble by Navy on the one in OT #ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/NzNLBQlpgN https://t.co/uxiakKNSuM — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎄🎅 (@Steelersdepot) December 10, 2022

Army recovered the fumble, meaning all they had to do was kick a field goal on their possession to win. They played very conservatively, rushing three times for two yards. Then they lined up for a 39-yard field goal that Quinn Maretzki made to win the game 20-17.

Hall had a 77-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, which makes the fumble so tough as it will overshadow his great play earlier in the game.

The win made Army 6-6 while the loss dropped Navy to 4-8. This was the first ootball game between the academies that went to overtime.