NCAA makes huge change to Tez Walker’s eligibility

The NCAA has overturned its previous decision regarding the eligibility of North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker.

In a statement released Thursday, the NCAA said it received “new information” that qualifies Walker for a transfer waiver and granted him immediate eligibility. The statement blamed North Carolina for having “failed to provide this important information previously.”

Here is the full release from the NCAA declaring Tez Walker eligible: pic.twitter.com/nVQIjfFlbR — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 5, 2023

North Carolina has been extremely critical of the NCAA’s handling of Walker’s case. It is hard to believe they would not provide valuable information during the process, and this might be an NCAA attempt to save face, but the Tar Heels will not care in the end since they will now have Walker available.

Walker transferred from Kent State to North Carolina in order to be closer to his family, particularly his ailing grandmother who helped raise him. As it marked his third transfer, the NCAA needed to grant him a waiver, which it declined to do after leaving the case hanging for the entire summer. He will be eligible immediately to play for the 4-0 Tar Heels.