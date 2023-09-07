Mack Brown unloads on NCAA over Tez Walker decision

The NCAA on Thursday ruled that North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker is ineligible to play at all this season, and Mack Brown is beyond irate over the decision.

Walker enrolled at UNC on Jan. 9, which was two days before the NCAA imposed stricter limits on two-time transfers. He had been at NC Central in 2020, but their season was canceled due to the pandemic. He then moved to Kent State, where became an All-MAC standout before transferring to UNC in order to be closer to his family, particularly his ailing grandmother who helped raise him.

The NCAA announced on Jan. 11 that “multiple-time transfers who cannot demonstrate and adequately document a personal need for medical or safety reasons to depart the previous school are not eligible to compete immediately following their second undergraduate transfer.”

Walker says he has received mental health counseling since he arrived at North Carolina. UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham argued that both his school and Kent State “have provided overwhelming evidence detailing (Walker’s) mental health needs.”

After Walker was ruled ineligible, Brown eviscerated the NCAA in a lengthy statement.

A statement from UNC HC Mack Brown on Tez Walker pic.twitter.com/ngm5jKlL20 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 7, 2023

“We’re absolutely crushed to learn that Tez Walker’s eligibility has been denied for this season and he won’t be able to play,” Brown said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution than I am with the NCAA right now. It’s clear that the NCAA is about process and it couldn’t care less about the young people it’s supposed to be supporting. Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family and I’ve lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport. They’ve messed so many things up as it relates to college football, and now their failures have negatively impacted the life of one of our own.

“Just imagine what it is like for Tez to be so excited to come home and have a chance to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for North Carolina in front of all of his family and friends, only to have it taken away despite doing nothing wrong. I can’t begin to understand how this has happened. The decision makers at the NCAA and on the committee should be ashamed of themselves for doing this to a young man.

“As has been clearly documented, Tez should be eligible for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the mental health issues he’s faced during his time in college. And with this decision, the NCAA has placed an unnecessary burden on him. He’s had a rough go of it and this will surely only make it worse. How dare they ever speak about mental health and student-athlete welfare again. We’ve got complete rosters overhauled through the transfer portal, players playing in their 8th year of college, players playing at their fourth school, and the list goes on. Yet, Tez Walker, who has only played football at one school, isn’t eligible. It makes no sense and it never will.

“Moving forward, our Carolina family is strong and we need to wrap our arms around Tez, lift him up, and make sure we continue to do all we can to support him. He’s continued to work, on the field and off, and remained an amazing member of our program throughout this ordeal. I know that will continue to happen because that’s the kind of person he is. Despite this setback, Tez’s future remains bright and we’ll continue to do everything we can to help him fulfill all of his dreams.

“Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!”

Brown had previously ripped the NCAA for not letting Walker play in the Tar Heels’ season opener against South Carolina on Saturday. This is not the first time Brown has been angry with the NCAA, but the 72-year-old has never blasted the organization so passionately, at least in public.

Walker has two years of eligibility remaining, but he will not be able to play again until 2024. The junior had 58 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns at Kent State last season.