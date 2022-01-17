Nebraska lands another highly-touted QB transfer

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will have no shortage of options at the quarterback position after bringing in another highly-touted name from the transfer portal.

Former four-star prospect Chubba Purdy announced Monday that he has decided to transfer to Nebraska after one season at Florida State.

Excited and Honored to be committed to The University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/1EViZJKY1K — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 17, 2022

Purdy, the younger brother of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, was ranked as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in his class by 247 Sports. He has only attempted 58 passes in two seasons at Florida State, throwing four touchdowns and an interception.

The Cornhuskers have already added another transfer quarterback this year, and the previous addition likely has the inside track on starting. Purdy may be more of a long-term option, but it ensures that Nebraska should have talent at quarterback for the foreseeable future.