Nebraska makes decision on ex-coach Mickey Joseph

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a decision on the future of former interim coach Mickey Joseph after his domestic violence arrest last month.

Joseph will not return to Nebraska, with a school spokesperson confirming that the former coach is no longer employed by the university.

“Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” the spokesman said, via Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.

Joseph’s termination date was listed as Dec. 6, six days after he was arrested on strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges. Joseph was already out of his interim head coaching role by that point, but new coach Matt Rhule had signaled some interest in keeping Joseph on his staff before the arrest.

The 54-year-old Joseph played quarterback for Nebraska from 1988-1991 and joined the team’s coaching staff for the 2022 season. He went 3-6 as interim coach after the firing of Scott Frost.