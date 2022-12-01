 Skip to main content
Mickey Joseph arrested for alleged domestic violence

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday for an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Lincoln Police Department in Nebraska said in a news release that police went to a home due to a domestic disturbance. Joseph was arrested at a separate location on strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges.

Joseph was booked at the Lancaster County Jail.

Joseph, 54, played at Nebraska from 1988-1991. He returned to the Huskers program earlier this year as the team’s wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator. He was promoted to interim head coach after Scott Frost was fired in September. Nebraska went 3-6 under Joseph. The team has since hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach.

Joseph was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

