Mickey Joseph arrested for alleged domestic violence

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday for an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Lincoln Police Department in Nebraska said in a news release that police went to a home due to a domestic disturbance. Joseph was arrested at a separate location on strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges.

Joseph was booked at the Lancaster County Jail.

Mickey Joseph was arrested at his home for a domestic disturbance on Wednesday. The LPD put out this release. pic.twitter.com/r8X6pmegpW — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) November 30, 2022

On Wed, Nov 30 @ 1:54pm LPD was dispatched to a home near S 34th & Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in jail. pic.twitter.com/aiyzvVi8it — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) November 30, 2022

Joseph, 54, played at Nebraska from 1988-1991. He returned to the Huskers program earlier this year as the team’s wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator. He was promoted to interim head coach after Scott Frost was fired in September. Nebraska went 3-6 under Joseph. The team has since hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach.

Joseph was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.