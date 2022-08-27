Fans at Nebraska-Northwestern got free beer thanks to major technical issue

Big Ten football made its way to Dublin, Ireland on Saturday for a matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern. The game went well, but things went even better for fans thanks to some serious technical difficulties.

Internet issues plagued Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, which proved a major issue for concession vendors. The internet outage meant that cashiers could not accept payments, which led to free food and drinks for everyone.

Plenty of fans took full advantage of the free beer.

The queue for alcohol at Aviva Stadium right now because everything is free due to the internet being down. pic.twitter.com/JWS4IxyfxR — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) August 27, 2022

Everything remained free as of halftime. However, the stadium was clearly running low on food due to the demand.

Food concessions are mostly sold out (the ones near me anyway) at halftime at Aviva Stadium due to the internet outage precluding cashiers to take payments. pic.twitter.com/CAp95bOqqN — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) August 27, 2022

The free beer, at least, led to some fun in the stands, including this epic cup snake.

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1563606815073783808

The stadium probably lost a ton of money from this, but the fan experience was probably pretty great as a result. That’s a mixed bag from their perspective, to say the least.

Northwestern has posted a 3-9 record in two of the last three seasons, while Nebraska’s issues under coach Scott Frost have been well-documented. Both fanbases could probably use a few drinks with how things have been going.