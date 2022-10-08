 Skip to main content
Nebraska players embarrass themselves after win over Rutgers

October 8, 2022
by Dan Benton

Nebraska players dance

On Friday night in New Jersey, Nebraska overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit to barely edge Rutgers, 14-13, in a game that was closer than it should have been. And they very nearly coughed up the football in the closing seconds, narrowly avoiding disaster.

It was hardly a win worth gloating over, but that’s exactly what Nebraska players did after the game anyway.

In an ugly and embarrassing display, the Cornhuskers took to the endzone near the Rutgers student section and began dancing on their logo and taunting the remaining fans.

A once proud program, Nebraska is now celebrating one-point victories over the 3-3 Scarlet Knights like they just won a College Football Playoff game. But maybe that’s what they needed to boost their confidence just a few weeks removed from falling to the FCS Georgia Southern Eagles despite being three-touchdown favorites.

The back-to-back wins also come on the heels of Nebraska firing head coach Scott Frost after he started the season 1-2.

You’d like to say, “act like you’ve been there before,” but Nebraska has had just one winning season (9-4, 2016) over the last eight years. Getting to 3-3 with a one-point victory over Rutgers is apparently a big deal. And that’s just sad.

