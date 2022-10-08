Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of game

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska.

With just 46 second remaining on the clock and Nebraska in victory formation, Schiano sent the house. And it very nearly worked.

Nebraska was this close to losing the ball while attempting to kneel out the clock 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZYHQQYXx1w — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

It wasn’t the first time Schiano played that exact card. As head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2012, he did the same thing against the New York Giants. It was a decision that infuriated Tom Coughlin and nearly injured Eli Manning.

A year later, the Philadelphia Eagles took victory formation from the shotgun to avoid Schiano’s antics.

The irony of Schiano’s decision on Friday night is that just one week ago, he got into a heated exchange with Ohio State coach Ryan Day for a fake punt while the Buckeyes were up 49-10. It was a violation of football’s unwritten rules and apparently, Schiano cared about that one.

After the game, Day said the punter acted on his own and apologized to Schiano.

Schiano did not apologize to Nebraska for his victory formation blitz.