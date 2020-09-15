Nebraska president may have teased Big Ten football announcement on hot mic

The Big Ten may be on the verge of making an official announcement regarding the start of the 2020 football season.

Just before the start of a news conference on Tuesday, University of Nebraska president Ted Carter was heard on a hot mic telling National Strategic Research Institute director Bob Hinson that the school is getting ready to make an announcement about Huskers football on Tuesday night.

“We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight”, Carter can be heard saying in a video captured by KETV in Omaha.

It’s unclear if a vote has already been held, but nine of 14 university leaders would have to vote in favor of a fall season in order for one to be implemented. Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank hinted in a Monday news conference that all Big Ten schools will be on board with whichever decision comes from the vote.

As of now, the Big Ten has yet to formally back down from its previous decision to postpone all fall athletics until the spring. However, momentum has been building toward a much earlier start to the season.