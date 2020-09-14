Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank hints at how Big Ten will proceed with key vote

A Big Ten vote on potentially starting college football season is thought to be close, and we’re getting some hints on the thinking of those doing the voting.

Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank made clear Monday that the conference will move together. That means that either everyone plays or everyone doesn’t.

#Badgers chancellor Rebecca Blank today during a teleconference when asked about B1G football: "I will say we're all going to move together in the Big Ten. We're all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn't going to be a school by school thing." — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 14, 2020

This is noteworthy, because when the conference originally shut down activity, some schools explored the possibility of playing schedules in other conferences. None of that ever came to fruition. It probably isn’t realistic anymore, as other conferences either have started or are preparing to start their campaigns.

It’s unclear when the Big Ten will hold its formal vote. There is optimism, however, that football may be back within a month.