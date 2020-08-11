Nebraska issues statement critical of Big Ten’s cancellation decision

The Big Ten’s official decision to postpone its fall sports season is not being met with deferential approval by all of its member schools.

Nebraska leadership, including chancellor Ronnie Green, athletic director Bill Moos, and coach Scott Frost, issued a joint statement Tuesday in the wake of the conference’s decision critical of the move, stating that the Huskers are “ready to play” and are hopeful that the team will find opponents for fall regardless of the Big Ten’s decision.

A statement from Nebraska leadership. pic.twitter.com/tFMlYSfnWe — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 11, 2020

This largely echoes what Frost said yesterday, and shows that he has the backing of the school’s leadership in his quest to play games in some form this fall, even if the Big Ten does not.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in an interview with Big Ten Network that he appreciated the “passion” behind the statement, but would not say one way or another whether there was a path for Nebraska to play games outside of the conference.

More Warren on Nebraska: "I take those statement as a point of passion. We're 14 institutions in the conference and I plan for us to continue to be together. We're doing all we can to keep our conference strong." In short, he's telling Nebraska to chill out. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020

Can Nebraska play elsewhere? He is being pressed, rightfully so. Warren: "I know what was said. We will address things at the appropriate time. There are no games today." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020

Nebraska is unlikely to be alone here. Other Big Ten schools lobbied against cancellation and said they would consider playing games outside of the conference if the opportunity arises. For now, it’s not clear the logistics of that, but it’s quite obvious that some Big Ten schools are going to at least look into the option in spite of the conference’s decision.