Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert arrested again

For the second time in a month, Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert has found himself in trouble with the law.

Gilbert was arrested on Friday and charged with a smash-and-grab burglary and obstruction of officers, according to Lumpkin County, Georgia police records obtained by ESPN.

The 21-year-old Gilbert was previously arrested on August 29 in Lincoln, Nebraska after he allegedly burglarized SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop. Police found him with a bag containing $1,600 worth of vape products, cigars and lighters.

Troubling video of that robbery later emerged, showing a Gilbert with his face covered by a t-shirt breaking into the shop by throwing a rock against the back door and later kicking it down. Additional surveillance inside of the store showed him filling a bag with products before ultimately being captured by officers outside.

In addition to the items that were stolen, police say Gilbert caused $650 in damage.

“When we took Arik, we knew we had a good group of people who could help him through some of the issues he’s dealing with in his life,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said after Gilbert’s first arrest. “[We] had been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer. To be honest, during camp he’s had some struggles. He’s been working to overcome them.”

Not working hard enough, apparently.

As of Friday night, Gilbert was still listed on Nebraska’s official roster. He is currently awaiting an eligibility ruling from the NCAA on his transfer from Georgia to Nebraska, which is his second after transferring from LSU to Georgia in 2021.

Gilbert was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked as ESPN’s No. 6 overall recruit in the 2020 class.