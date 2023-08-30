Troubling video of Nebraska TE Arik Gilbert vape store burglary emerges

A troubling video of Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert burglarizing a vape store has emerged.

Gilbert was arrested early Tuesday morning after breaking into and burglarizing SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop in Lincoln, Neb. He was taken into custody in Lancaster County after being found with over $1,600 worth of vape products, cigars and lighters.

A video showed Gilbert with a shirt covering his face. He was seen trying to break his way into the shop by throwing a rock against a back door. Once inside, he kicked down another door. Further surveillance cameras inside the shop showed Gilbert loading up his bag with products that he later carried out of the store.

As soon as he exited, Gilbert was apprehended by several police officers.

In addition to taking over $1,600 in items from the store, police said Gilbert caused about $650 in damage.

Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested on a burglary charge Tuesday morning. The former 5 star TE is on his 3rd Power 5 program since high school. pic.twitter.com/yAmOEJPMXp — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) August 29, 2023

Gilbert is an infamous figure who has not lived up to the hype.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Gilbert was a freshman at Georgia in 2021, transferred to LSU for 2022, and then transferred to Nebraska for 2023. He was hoping to receive a waiver to clear him to play this year. The vape shop incident won’t help his case.