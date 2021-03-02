New details emerge in death of Louis Nix

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of former Notre Dame star Louis Nix, and some new details surfaced in the case on Monday.

Nix, who was 29, was found dead after his car was pulled out of a pond on Saturday in Jacksonville. He had been reported missing by his family several days prior. Nix’s girlfriend said he was driving in the car with another man, but investigators have yet to confirm or deny that.

Jacksonville reporter Ben Becker spoke with Nix’s mother on Monday, and she said police told her they do not suspect foul play. She said investigators believe it was an accident and that “something may have distracted (Nix and he) lost control and went into the pond.”

According to the missing persons report from three days before Nix was found, his girlfriend said he was driving with another man and that she suspected Nix was intoxicated.

Missing persons report 3 days before Nix was found says Nix gf last spoke w/him at 7:57p on Wed, was on way over but never showed.She says he was driving with another man and”suspected Nix was intoxicated due to the sound of his voice and choice of affectionate words” @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/Iv54yMMZxo — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) March 2, 2021

Nix’s mother said police have not suggested they believe her son was impaired.

I asked Nix mother did JSO suggest if he was impaired somehow from pain meds related to the shooting or anything else and she said “No they didn't but he may have been distracted by his phone.” @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) March 2, 2021

Nix mother shares with me excruciating details of how Nix was found “He surfaced from the water and on the grass. windows on passenger side was down. the pond is deep so it took some days for him to surface.” @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) March 2, 2021

There are still many questions surrounding Nix’s death. The pond where he was found is not far from a gas station where Nix was shot in an attempted robbery a few months ago, so investigators are working to determine if that is a mere coincidence or not.

Nix played for Notre Dame from 2011-2013 and had 14 sacks during his career. He was a third-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2014 but had knee issues that hurt his pro career.