Former Notre Dame star Louis Nix found dead

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix has been found dead.

Nix was reported by his family as missing on Wednesday. Jacksonville police publicized Nix’s case on Friday as they sought help in locating the former football player.

They said that Nix was last seen in his gray 2014 Hyundai. Late on Saturday, police said that Nix had been located. The 29-year-old was found dead.

Nix’s car was pulled out of a pond not far from the gas station where he was shot in an attempted robbery in December.

Nix’s mother and brother were last in touch with the former football player on Tuesday. Nix was supposed to meet his brother at their dad’s house. According to News4Jax, Nix ended up leaving before his brother arrived and didn’t say where he was going.

Nix played for Notre Dame from 2011-2013 and had 14 sacks during his career. He was a third-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in 2014 but had knee issues that hurt his pro career.