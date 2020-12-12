Recovery fund started for ex-Notre Dame star Louis Nix III after shooting

A recovery fund has been launched for former Notre Dame star Louis Nix III, who was the victim of a shooting in an attempted robbery.

Nix played for Notre Dame from 2011-2013 and had 14 sacks during his career. The defensive lineman, known as “Irish Chocolate,” later played two seasons in the NFL but had knee issues that hurt his career.

Nix recorded a video that he shared on Tuesday night. He said he had been shot while putting air in his tires. Footage from the Florida gas station shows two men targeted him for an attempted robbery.

Nix’s mother launched a GoFundMe page asking for some help as he tries to recover from the shooting.

“Louis and his family are facing rising and insurmountable medical costs as his recovery journey will involve months of rehabilitation and physical therapy – and may even involve surgery if the bullet causes further complications. Louis, who has been living with and caring for his 75-year-old father who recently suffered a heart attack, has had to take a leave of absence from work in order to complete his lengthy but critical recovery,” the page says.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe page.

And here are the robbery suspects:

#JSO seeks Attempted Armed Robbery/Shooting suspects sought on City's Northside. The two pictured suspects, identified as black males, shot the victim as they attempted to rob him near Airport Center and Main St. Call 904-630-0500 or 1-866-845-TIPS with information on suspects. pic.twitter.com/qZlQRW2AUh — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 9, 2020

