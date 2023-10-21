Anonymous NFL coach has incredible assessment of Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is regarded as a top draft prospect and the best player in college football today. He is certain to be in the NFL next year, and one current NFL coach thinks he will be a star as a rookie.

James Palmer of NFL Network spoke to an anonymous NFL wide receivers coach who had an incredible assessment of Harrison. According to the coach, Harrison would already be a top-five receiver at the NFL level right now.

Talked to a WR coach last week who said @OhioStateFB WR Marvin Harrison Jr would be a top 5 WR in the NFL … THIS SEASON. But he’s still playing college football, where’s he’s the best PLAYER in the country. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 21, 2023

Harrison does have all the tools that NFL teams love. He has a combination of elite size and skill, and this is not the first time we have heard NFL talent assessors throw out some pretty ridiculous comparisons for him.

The junior wide receiver delivered another NFL-worthy performance on Saturday against Penn State, tallying 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. He should be a top-five pick next April.