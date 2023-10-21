 Skip to main content
Anonymous NFL coach has incredible assessment of Marvin Harrison Jr.

October 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Marvin Harrison Jr in a helmet

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is regarded as a top draft prospect and the best player in college football today. He is certain to be in the NFL next year, and one current NFL coach thinks he will be a star as a rookie.

James Palmer of NFL Network spoke to an anonymous NFL wide receivers coach who had an incredible assessment of Harrison. According to the coach, Harrison would already be a top-five receiver at the NFL level right now.

Harrison does have all the tools that NFL teams love. He has a combination of elite size and skill, and this is not the first time we have heard NFL talent assessors throw out some pretty ridiculous comparisons for him.

The junior wide receiver delivered another NFL-worthy performance on Saturday against Penn State, tallying 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. He should be a top-five pick next April.

