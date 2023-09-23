Scouts have given Marvin Harrison Jr. a crazy NFL comp

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a top receiver at Ohio State and a player over whom NFL scouts are salivating.

The Buckeyes junior wide receiver has 14 catches for 304 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. This comes after his breakout sophomore campaign where he had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Teams are already looking forward to drafting him next year. ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller even spoke with some NFL scouts to get their sense of Harrison.

According to the information Miller received, NFL scouts believe Harrison has the ability to produce at Randy Moss levels.

Harrison is 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds. That’s much bigger than his 51-year-old father, who was listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds.

Of course, before anyone goes crazy by saying Harrison’s ceiling could reach Moss’, we should just talk about whether Marvin Jr. can match his father.

Marvin Harrison Sr. made eight straight Pro Bowls from 1999-2006. He led the league in catches twice, receiving yards twice and receiving touchdowns once. He is a member of the Hall of Fame.

While not viewed quite as the highlight machine that Moss was, the elder Harrison was a remarkable wide receiver. If Marvin Jr. can replicate the career his father had, one NFL team will be very lucky.