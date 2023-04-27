Nick Saban explains why Alabama added transfer quarterback

The Alabama Crimson Tide have added a new quarterback via the transfer portal, and Nick Saban explained why.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. By Thursday, he had committed to Alabama, where he will reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees.

Alabama adding a new quarterback in April doesn’t bode well for what the team felt they already had. Saban seemed to say just that, though he did it in an artful manner.

“We wanted to give our quarterbacks in the program every opportunity to win the job in spring practice. We felt like we needed to add some competition in the room,” Saban said Thursday during an appearance on set with ESPN for their coverage of the NFL Draft.

Buchner wouldn’t have chosen Alabama if he didn’t feel he had a good chance to win the starting job. He will be competing with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson for the QB1 position.

Alabama is looking to replace Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and helped the team to an 11-2 season in 2022. They need one of the three QBs to emerge.