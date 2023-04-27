Tyler Buchner makes transfer decision

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner has chosen a new school.

Buchner, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week, announced on Thursday that he is headed to Alabama. The junior thanked Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and called choosing Alabama “the best decision for my future.”

Buchner was recruited and coached by former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who is now the offensive coordinator at Alabama. That was likely a factor in why Buchner chose the Crimson Tide after being linked to one other team.

Alabama currently has Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson battling it out for their starting job in the wake of Bryce Young’s departure. It is possible that Nick Saban did not like what he saw from either player in the annual spring game. Buchner should have a good chance to start right away if he proves himself during offseason work.

Buchner has three years of eligibility remaining. He suffered a major shoulder injury in Notre Dame’s second game of the season last year. He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Though he threw three interceptions, Buchner also accounted for five touchdowns in the game.

Notre Dame added Sam Hartman from Wake Forest, which was likely the primary reason Buchner decided to leave.