Nick Saban has stern message for CFP selection committee

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made the case Saturday for his team to make the College Football Playoff.

Alabama pulled off the upset win 27-24 over No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The victory muddied what would have otherwise been Georgia’s clear-cut candidacy to represent the SEC in the playoff.

Saban gave his elevator pitch for the Crimson Tide’s candidacy to the CFP selection committee during his postgame press conference.

“We won the SEC. We beat the No. 1 team in the country, which everybody thought on the committee was the No. 1 team in the country. They won 29 straight games,” said Saban.

“If we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess that probably contributed to it significantly. … I think this team is one of the four best teams and one of the teams that’s deserving to be in the playoffs.”

Beating the top-ranked team in the country was certainly a huge boost to Alabama’s resume. However, their lone loss came at the hands of Texas, another 12-1 team looking to snag a College Football Playoff berth.

As things stand, undefeated Washington is all but guaranteed to make the CFP after beating Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. Michigan would also surely advance if they take care of business Saturday night against Iowa. Florida State, despite some major quarterback woes, would deserve a spot if they beat Louisville in the ACC Championship to stay undefeated.

Where does that leave Alabama? Saban believes that his team has done enough to sneak in the final four — but only time will tell.