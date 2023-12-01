Florida State facing major QB issue for ACC Championship

The Florida State Seminoles need a win in the ACC Championship to give themselves a chance of making the College Football Playoff, and they may have to do it under very difficult circumstances.

Seminoles backup Tate Rodemaker, who started in place of the injured Jordan Travis in the team’s season finale, is a game-time decision for the title game against Louisville, according to David Hale of ESPN. Rodemaker left last Saturday’s game against Florida in the fourth quarter and is dealing with what the school is calling a head injury.

If Rodemaker is unable to play, freshman Brock Glenn will be pressed into starting the biggest game of the season. Glenn has been taking the bulk of practice reps this week as the Seminoles prepare for Louisville. Glenn has only thrown six passes all season.

The Seminoles are unbeaten and theoretically maintain a solid chance of being one of the last four teams standing if they can get past the Cardinals. They would be clear favorites, but Travis’ awful leg injury certainly changed the trajectory of their season. On the other hand, it would be quite the feat if their third-stringer managed to guide them to the playoff anyway.