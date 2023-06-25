Alabama recruit reveals Nick Saban’s funny message about retirement

Is 71-year-old Nick Saban thinking about retirement? It is a line that some raise in recruiting battles with Alabama, but Saban himself had a great way of putting those concerns to rest for one top recruit.

Ryan Williams, the No. 1 receiver in the Class of 2025 and a Crimson Tide commit, was asked if Saban had given any hints about his long-term coaching future. Williams said he had gotten a pretty firm response from the Alabama coach on that topic.

Here is what Ryan Williams, the No. 1 receiver in the Class of 2025, told @BudElliott3 about what Alabama HC Nick Saban said about retiring. 😂@Bama_247 | @Ryanwms1 pic.twitter.com/7lNMjAmsWD — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 23, 2023

“We’ve talked about that before. He said he’s gonna be coaching until he croaks over,” Williams said.

Saban might not just be saying this as a recruiting exercise. He has spoken about retirement in the past, and has more or less said he has no idea what he would do with himself if he is not coaching. Any recruit that commits to Alabama sounds like they’re going to have Saban around for the entirety of their time there.

Saban just got a new contract with the Crimson Tide last year, and is tied to the school through 2029.