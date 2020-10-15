Here is how Nick Saban could reportedly still coach Alabama on Saturday

Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. With his team set to play Georgia on Saturday, it certainly seems highly unlikely that he’d be able to coach that game.

There is, however, reportedly a small chance he could still appear on the sidelines. According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Saban could coach Saturday if he remains asymptomatic and tests negative three consecutive times.

“As I’m sitting here right now, I got confirmation from the SEC office that if Nick Saban or anyone else for that matter were to get three straight negative PCR tests and remain asymptomatic, they could leave isolation and rejoin the team,” Dinich said on ESPN’s College Football Live, via Nick Kosko of 247Sports. “It’s important to note that Nick Saban is asymptomatic. He’s continuing to be tested daily. If he gets three negative tests, you could see him on the sideline against Georgia, which as of now, remains on.”

Unlikely, but apparently possible. Saban would presumably need to test negative on Thursday, Friday, and before the game Saturday. That would create a somewhat chaotic and uncertain environment leading up to the Georgia game even if he does coach.

The game remains on as of last word from the SEC, and it’s a big one. Steve Sarkisian will coach it for Alabama if Saban is not cleared in time.