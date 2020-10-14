SEC still planning to play Georgia-Alabama game despite Saban positive test

Georgia and Alabama are scheduled to meet on Saturday for a highly-anticipated game, and the SEC is still planning to go ahead with the contest despite Nick Saban’s positive COVID-19 test.

Saban and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne announced on Wednesday that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Saban is awaiting the results of a second test and is asymptomatic so far.

The Crimson Tide head coach says that there are no signs of an outbreak within the program for now.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is planning to move forward with the game as scheduled

“We’re still moving forward. We have testing Thursday and results on Friday. I describe that as the ‘hold your breath’ moments. We’ll continue forward,” Sankey said via Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

Saban was still able to observe Bama’s football practice on Wednesday and may still be able to have involvement from home in Saturday’s game. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be acting head coach for now.

Both teams enter Saturday’s game 3-0. They are ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in both voter polls.