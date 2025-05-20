Nick Saban answers whether he will be on Donald Trump’s NIL commission

President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed interest in forming a federal commission to help navigate the Name, Image and Likeness issues within college athletics, but Nick Saban has reiterated that he does not believe that is necessary.

Trump delivered the commencement address at the University of Alabama earlier this month. Saban, who was the head football coach at the school from 2007-2023, also spoke at the commencement and introduced the president. A report claimed the two spoke before the ceremony and that Saban shared his belief that college sports needs federal rules to guide the implementation of NIL.

That has led to speculation that Trump could form a commission and appoint Saban the leader. While speaking at his Nick’s Kids golf tournament in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, Saban said he is willing to help but has no plans to join a formal commission.

“I know there’s been a lot of stuff out there about some commission or whatever. I don’t think we need a commission,” Saban said. “I’ve said that before. I think we need — we know what the issues are, we just have to have people who are willing to move those and solve those and create some solutions for some of those issues. I’m all for being a consultant to anybody who would think that my experience would be beneficial to helping create some of those solutions.

“I know President Trump is very interested in athletics. He’s very interested in college athletics. He’s very interested in maintaining the idea that people go to college to create value for the future in terms of how they develop as people, students, graduation rate as well as having a balanced, competitive playing field. If I can be a consultant to anyone who might be able to help the future of college athletics, I would be more than happy to do that.”

Saban: "I know President Trump is very interested in athletics. He's very interested in college athletics. He's very interested in maintaining the idea that people go to college to create value for the future in terms of how they develop as people, students, graduation rate as… — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 20, 2025

Saban made similar remarks last week when asked about the possibility of trying to fix college athletics at the federal level.

Since retiring, Saban has been vocal about improvements and changes he believes should be made to college sports, and specifically college football. He has railed against fake injuries and sought rules to penalize that. He also made clear that the lack of rules for NIL has negatively impacted college sports, making college football players professional athletes of sports.

Even if he does not want a formal title, the 73-year-old Saban would undoubtedly have a role if the federal government stepped in to address NIL issues.