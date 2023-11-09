Nick Saban doubles down on comment he made to player who left Alabama

Nick Saban made an honest remark to one of his former players after Alabama beat LSU last weekend, and the coach is standing by the message.

Saban shared a friendly moment on the field with LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson following the Crimson Tide’s 42-28 win over the Tigers. Anderson, a former 5-star recruit, transferred to LSU from Alabama prior to the season. He did not have a catch in the game. Saban told Anderson that the receiver would have been “playing more here than you are there” had he not transferred. You can see the video here.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, Saban was asked about the exchange. Saban said he understands why Anderson transferred but reiterated that the Louisiana native would be getting more playing time at Alabama.

“Aaron would’ve been playing a lot of football for us this year. He’s an outstanding player. He’s a fine young man,” Saban said. “We were happy to get him in recruiting. We hated to see him go. … The guy is from Louisiana, so I get it.”

Anderson has just 12 receptions for 59 yards on the season. He missed some time during the offseason after undergoing knee surgery, so that may be a factor in his lack of production thus far.

Saban has been critical of the NCAA’s new transfer portal and NIL rules, so it is not a shock that he wanted to remind his former player that swapping schools has its downside.