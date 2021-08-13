Nick Saban shares under what circumstances he would join Twitter

Nick Saban is similar to Charles Barkley in one sense: they each have a powerful, respected voice, and neither of them are on social media. And even though social media seems to be an important way to reach young people these days, Saban has enjoyed tremendous success recruiting young players despite his absence.

So, under what circumstances would Saban join Twitter or another social media platform? He says his primary focuses are on identifying recruits and then building and developing relationships with those players once they’re on campus.

“If any of you out there can convince me that me having a Twitter account is gonna help us do a better job in either one of those things, then I might consider it. Otherwise, I don’t know why I would consider doing it,” Saban said Wednesday via AL.com’s Mike Rodak.

Whatever methods Saban uses are working, so he does not seem to have a need to join social media anytime soon. And it doesn’t seem to be hurting his players either. Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide just won their sixth national championship under him, so it doesn’t seem to be hurting the program too.

Bottom line? There’s no reason to expect Saban on social media anytime in the near future. He can leave it to another coach to be a star of that show instead.