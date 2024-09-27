Nick Saban has high praise for his Alabama successor

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban has offered his take on how his successor’s tenure at the school looks so far.

In his Friday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Saban went out of his way to praise Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer. Saban went as far as to saw DeBoer is one of the few coaches who could have such immediate success and a relatively smooth transition.

Nick Saban to @PatMcAfeeShow on Kalen DeBoer: "I've been really impressed with him. I think he's maybe one of the few guys that could have done this as seamlessly as it's been for him and the players." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 27, 2024

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” Saban said. “I think he’s maybe one of the few guys that could have done this as seamlessly as it’s been for him and the players.”

The Crimson Tide are 3-0 and have not been seriously tested, though they did put together an impressive road win at Wisconsin. DeBoer has started to score recruiting wins as well, though, and it does not appear Alabama is going anywhere.

DeBoer’s first huge on-field test comes on Saturday, when Alabama hosts Georgia in a top-five matchup.