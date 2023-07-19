 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 19, 2023

Nick Saban was hearing ‘Roll Tide’ all over Italy

July 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Nick Saban in red

Alabama coach Nick Saban looks on. Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban is so popular that he even was receiving support while traveling in Italy this summer.

Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, traveled to Europe in May to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The Alabama head coach said that he had successfully put off the trip for two straight years before Miss Terry convinced him to go this year.

Even though he was on another continent, Saban says he was hearing “Roll Tide” everywhere. The Crimson Tide head coach shared the stories regarding his trip while talking with the media at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

“I thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went, and we got Roll Tided everywhere we went,” Saban said. “Even in the Ferrari plant. We had a tour of the Ferrari plant. These cats don’t even speak English and we’re getting ‘Roll Tide.'”

Saban was wearing a crimson sweater for at least part of his trip, so it’s no surprise some fans recognized him. But that’s pretty cool that people were saying “Roll Tide” at the Ferrari plant too. Maybe some of the employees were coached to say it. Just don’t share that theory with Saban, who seems to be proud of all the Bama recognition in Europe.

Article Tags

Nick Saban
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus