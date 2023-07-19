Nick Saban was hearing ‘Roll Tide’ all over Italy

Nick Saban is so popular that he even was receiving support while traveling in Italy this summer.

Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, traveled to Europe in May to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The Alabama head coach said that he had successfully put off the trip for two straight years before Miss Terry convinced him to go this year.

Even though he was on another continent, Saban says he was hearing “Roll Tide” everywhere. The Crimson Tide head coach shared the stories regarding his trip while talking with the media at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

“I thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went, and we got Roll Tided everywhere we went,” Saban said. “Even in the Ferrari plant. We had a tour of the Ferrari plant. These cats don’t even speak English and we’re getting ‘Roll Tide.'”

Nick Saban talking about his trip to Italy: "I thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went, and we got Roll Tided everywhere we went … Even in the Ferrari plant. These cats don't even speak English and we're getting Roll Tide." #RollTide x #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/TjwNihsD53 — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) July 19, 2023

Saban was wearing a crimson sweater for at least part of his trip, so it’s no surprise some fans recognized him. But that’s pretty cool that people were saying “Roll Tide” at the Ferrari plant too. Maybe some of the employees were coached to say it. Just don’t share that theory with Saban, who seems to be proud of all the Bama recognition in Europe.