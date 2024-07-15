 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 15, 2024

Nick Saban was denied entry into SEC Media Days for funny reason

July 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Nick Saban in a suit

Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban does his traditional walk around at Bryant-Denny Stadium before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban attended SEC Media Days on Monday for the 17th consecutive year, but he did not receive the same type of red carpet treatment he has gotten in the past.

Saban is covering SEC Media Days this year as a member of the media with ESPN. While appearing on “Get Up” Monday morning, the former Alabama and LSU coach shared the one significant difference he felt being at SEC Media days as a member of the press rather than a coach.

“Well, it’s a little different. I’ve never worn a credential in my life and was always for 17 years able to get into SEC Media Days without a credential,” Saban said. “I had to go back to the room today to get my credential to get in, so that’s one of the biggest changes I see that’s not like it used to be.”

Saban is no less recognizable now than when he was the leader of the Crimson Tide, but it is likely policy that all members of the media must have a credential. That even applies to coaches who have won seven national championships.

In addition to his gig with ESPN, Saban is still being paid a handsome sum for a role he has with Alabama. We’re guessing he won’t need to show any badges to get into the facilities at Tuscaloosa.

Article Tags

Nick Saban
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus