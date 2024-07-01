Nick Saban continuing to get paid by Alabama in retirement

Nick Saban may no longer be the head football coach at Alabama, but that does not mean he is off the school’s payroll.

The Tuscaloosa News’ Nick Kelly published an article recently detailing the compensation Saban is receiving from the University of Alabama.

Though he is no longer a coach, Saban is being paid $500,000 per year to serve as an adviser to the Crimson Tide football program. When he was coaching, Saban was being paid $11.41 million per year, which made him the highest-paid football coach at a public school. He’s taken quite a pay cut, but that’s not a bad retirement salary.

Saban’s new role is a 40-hour per week job that officially began on March 1. The start of his new role came a little over a month after the legendary college football coach announced his retirement in January.

Saban coached Alabama for 17 seasons and went 206-29. The 72-year-old won six national championships with the Crimson Tide, giving him seven overall in his college coaching career (he also won one at LSU).

In addition to serving as an adviser for Alabama, Saban will do some broadcasting work for ESPN.