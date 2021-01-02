Nick Saban surprised by unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

Alabama coach Nick Saban was angrily berating his players on the sideline late in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, even though the game was all but decided. There’s nothing unusual about that. What is unusual is the fact that he was flagged for it.

Saban had a sideline meltdown late in Friday’s win over Notre Dame, and received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for it. The Alabama coach explained himself after the game, noting that he’s never been flagged for doing what he did in over two decades of coaching.

“I was out on the field about two steps because I was yelling at one of our linebackers that didn’t drop in the right direction,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak of al.com. “Which I’ve done that pretty much all of my career. It wasn’t during a live ball. I guess, technically, you’re not supposed to do that.

“Look, I’m not criticizing anybody and I’m not complaining. I’m just saying that I’ve been a head coach for 20-something years and I’ve never been called for that. But I got called today and I’ll have to do better next time.”

Alabama won and the call did not impact the game, so Saban can be somewhat relaxed about it. You can bet he’d be more furious if it came at a more pivotal moment in a closer game, like what happened here in 2019.