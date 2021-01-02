Nick Saban gets unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for sideline meltdown

Nick Saban was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in Alabama’s Rose Bowl playoff game against Notre Dame on Friday.

Saban’s Crimson Tide were up 31-7 on the Fighting Irish with around three minutes left in the game. Patrick Surtain II came down with an interception out of bounds on a passing play. After the play, the officials called Saban for the penalty.

Alabama down late and Saban is losing his cool! pic.twitter.com/fUS3lwClRu — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 2, 2021

The penalty gave Notre Dame a 1st-and-10 at the Alabama 25. They were able to score a touchdown on the possession and then recovered an onside kick to make things interesting.

Even with a 31-7 lead and three minutes left, Saban doesn’t give up an inch.

“I’ve always got something I’m complaining about,” Saban acknowledged after his team’s win.

His complaints even included an issue during his halftime interview.