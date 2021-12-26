Nick Saban warns Alabama about worst kind of ‘rat poison’

Alabama coach Nick Saban is on high alert for “rat poison” in the leadup to his team’s game against Cincinnati.

Saban sat for an interview with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski, and the Alabama coach was asked about the kind of rat poison he dreads the most. Saban did not hesitate in his answer.

“The one where they’re telling you that you’re going to win,” Saban said. “Their mindset becomes, ‘All we have to do is show up and play.’ It doesn’t usually work that way.”

Saban is notorious for his hatred of what he calls “rat poison,” which is essentially shorthand for media chatter that can lull Alabama into complacency. Saban constantly challenges Alabama to ignore talk about how good they are and to never take an opponent lightly. He clearly sees risk there with the heavily-favored Crimson Tide facing Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff on Friday.

The rat poison has actually worked in Saban’s favor at times this season. That will not be the case this week, so he is extremely wary of what his team might see or hear.

