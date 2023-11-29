North Carolina lands big-name transfer QB

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to lose quarterback Drake Maye to the NFL Draft, but they already appear to have found his replacement.

Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson confirmed Wednesday that he has committed to the Tar Heels for the 2024 season. Johnson, who has started at both LSU and Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal earlier in the week.

Johnson will have two remaining years of eligibility and figures to start for North Carolina as long as he is there.

Johnson’s best season came in 2021, when he threw for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns with LSU. He spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M, but saw both campaigns largely derailed by injury.

Johnson is one of a number of high-profile transfer quarterbacks who are available. North Carolina acted quickly to secure his services, so they will be out of the running for starters at the position moving forward.