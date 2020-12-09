Notre Dame AD trolls Big Ten over scheduling

For years, Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff aspirations have been hindered by the school’s status as an independent and comparatively shorter schedule compared to Power 5 schools. Now, their athletic director is enjoying the shoe being on the other foot.

The Fighting Irish ended up playing a 10-game ACC schedule this season, winning all 10 to clinch a spot in the ACC title game. In other words, there is little doubt about their resume. The same cannot be said of teams in the Pac-12 and Big Ten, both of which got a late start to the season and scrambled to play enough games to impress the CFP selection committee. The situation is particularly pressing for the Big Ten, which is essentially pushing through a last-second rule change to allow Ohio State, its lone playoff contender, to play in its championship game.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick took note of the situation Wednesday, trolling the Big Ten and Pac-12 for the playoff consideration they are working to receive.

“Of course, as we move forward, I’m thrilled to know that it may not be that important whether you continue to play 12 or 13 games. Insert smile here,” Swarbrick said, via Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

You can bet Notre Dame will be bringing this up in the future if their 12-game schedule is used to knock their playoff resume. While the circumstances are unique, it’s hard to deny that Swarbrick has a point.

Swarbrick is clearly saying this with a smile. Not everyone is that relaxed over the competition for playoff places, though.