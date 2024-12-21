Notre Dame fan botches $1 million kick on ‘College GameDay’

One Notre Dame fan on Friday quite literally let a life-changing opportunity slip away.

Pat McAfee hosted his famous kicking contest on “College GameDay” just before Notre Dame took on Indiana to open the 2024 College Football Playoff. McAfee gave a freshman communications major named Chris Dailey not one, but two shots at glory.

McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and comedian Shane Gillis each put up $250,000 for Dailey if he could make one kick through the uprights in front of a raucous crowd of Notre Dame students. Dailey sized up the kick but slipped right as he made contact with the pigskin. The kick ended up well short of the sticks.

McAfee initially said he would not allow a re-do, but the ESPN host eventually gave Dailey one more shot. Dailey even got another $250,000 tacked onto his potential prize total. That didn’t change the result as Dailey once again slipped as his kick went wide left.

ONE MORE KICK FOR ONE MILLION DOLLARS 💰💰 THIS IS FOR THE GOOD OF NOTRE DAME WONDERFUL ATTEMPT #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/WhtZ3hSLcy pic.twitter.com/EqkjCe3FUY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 21, 2024

Dailey’s second kick was at least much closer than the first. But the Notre Dame freshman still ended up without any prize money after slipping on both attempts. Here are both kicks shown simultaneously.

$1.7 Million kick and he slipped twice 😭 pic.twitter.com/A4roFM76vl — GoldBoys.com (@GoldBoysSupport) December 21, 2024

Dailey may have become $1 million richer if he had just opted to wear shoes with better grip before he left his dorm room.