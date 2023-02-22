Report: Notre Dame targeting former SEC head coach for staff role

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are aiming high as they seek to hire a new offensive line coach.

Notre Dame is in talks with former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke to take over as offensive line coach, according to Football Scoop. Luke would replace Harry Hiestand, who unexpectedly retired from the role earlier in February.

Luke coached Ole Miss from 2017 to 2019, going 15-21 over three seasons. He is highly regarded as an offensive line coach, and spent two seasons in that role with Georgia in 2020 and 2021, where he was also an associate head coach. He spent last year out of coaching, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

Notre Dame has had to do a lot of staff retooling this offseason, particularly after offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left for another job. Luke would certainly be a high-profile hire for the school.