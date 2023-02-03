 Skip to main content
Alabama reaches deal with new offensive coordinator

February 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nick Saban in an Alabama shirt

Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide have their new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has accepted the same job at Alabama. The two sides had agreed a deal already as well, though terms were not available immediately.

Rees had emerged as Alabama’s No. 1 target earlier in the week, and a deal looked inevitable. He will replace Bill O’Brien, who returned to the NFL as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

The 30-year-old Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, served as the offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish for the past three seasons. The school valued him highly enough that it was considered a big deal when he turned down the chance to follow Brian Kelly to LSU last offseason.

