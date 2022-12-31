Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six

Few coaches go through the roller coaster of emotions during a game quite like Tommy Rees.

Rees went viral on Friday for his reaction to a pick-six thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Notre Dame trailed for most of the game and was down 24-10 in the second quarter, but they came back to win the game. They had taken their first lead of the game 38-31 on Logan Diggs’ 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The defense forced a 3-and-out right after that, but then Buchner gave the Gamecocks a huge break. He threw a 100-yard pick-six on first-and-goal from the 7.

Nothing shifts the momentum in a game like a 100 yard pick-six! South Carolina picks off Notre Dame’s Buchner with this interception to help tie the game up 38-38. 😮 pic.twitter.com/8F0uJAP8dL — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) December 30, 2022

Rees, who is Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, couldn’t believe it.

Tommy Rees’s reaction to that pick-six is a late Christmas gift. https://t.co/JQaCbyqwPi — Ian Casselberry (@iancass) December 31, 2022

He probably thought the Fighting Irish were about to go up by two scores until that happened.

Rees also drew attention earlier this season for yelling at a different quarterback amid some struggles (video here). Nobody can question whether Rees cares about how his team is performing, that’s for sure.