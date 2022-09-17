Video: Tommy Rees lit into QB Drew Pyne amid Notre Dame struggles

Notre Dame’s offensive struggles continued on Saturday, and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees definitely looked like one of those who was feeling the pressure.

NBC cameras caught Rees berating quarterback Drew Pyne from the coaches’ box during Saturday’s game against California. Pyne looked quite sullen as Rees absolutely lit into the senior quarterback.

Tommy Rees in the booth lighting Drew Pyne UP on that sideline phone😂😂😂😂😂 #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/TpiCG0oJrm — TheRealBigDev216 (@RealBigDev216) September 17, 2022

It did not take an expert lip-reader to figure out what Rees was saying based on this camera view, either.

Lip reading: "Do your (bleeping) job. The whole (bleeping) team is counting on you." @insideNDsports https://t.co/hgdeEvhblU — Tyler James (@TJamesND) September 17, 2022

“Do your f—ing job. The whole f—ing team is counting on you,” Rees appeared to say.

One can sympathize with Pyne, at least to a degree. He was pressed into duty after Week 1 starter Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Marshall last Saturday. He and the offense struggled mightily again in the first half against Cal, with the quarterback going 7/12 for just 57 yards, though he did throw a touchdown pass.

Rees is a former Notre Dame quarterback himself, so it is not as if he is unaware of the pressure here. Still, after the school made retaining him such a priority, he might come under scrutiny over the lack of results so far in 2022.