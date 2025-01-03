Notre Dame player caught blatantly faking injury against Georgia

Notre Dame used some questionable tactics during their 23-10 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday.

The Fighting Irish were caught having a player fake an injury in order to buy some time before the ensuing play.

This video shows Xavier Watts sprinting towards the sideline only to grab his left leg and go down suddenly:

like I said… the fakest “injury” ever by Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts pic.twitter.com/w50uqG74ZP — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 2, 2025

Watts had his cleat come off his right foot after it was stepped on by teammate Jordan Clark on the previous play. Rather than play the next play without his cleat, Watts came sprinting off while holding his cleat in his hand. Perhaps he was told by people on his sideline to go down and fake it, because that’s what he did.

Watts finished the game second on his team with 7 tackles.

Notre Dame has now won 12 games in a row and will face Penn State in the semifinals next week. The Fighting Irish used some great tricks in the game, not even including that one.