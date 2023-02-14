 Skip to main content
Notre Dame’s attempt to hire Utah OC falls through

February 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Marcus Freeman with the media

Dec 6, 2021; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman speaks during his formal introduction on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s search for an offensive coordinator is continuing.

The Fighting Irish have been searching for a new offensive coordinator since Tommy Rees was hired by Alabama in early February. The Fighting Irish had interest in Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and hosted him over the weekend. Notre Dame had interest in hiring him, but ESPN’s Pete Thamel said Monday that Ludwig will remain at Utah.

Thamel says there was an issue with Ludwig’s buyout.

How much was Ludwig’s buyout? It was $2.8 million, which may have been too much for the Fighting Irish.

Ludwig has been Utah’s offensive coordinator since 2019. The Utes have made consecutive Rose Bowl appearances, which has left programs around the country impressed.

The 58-year-old coach is in his second stint as Utah’s offensive coordinator; he also coached there from 2005-2008.

