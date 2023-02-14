Notre Dame’s attempt to hire Utah OC falls through

Notre Dame’s search for an offensive coordinator is continuing.

The Fighting Irish have been searching for a new offensive coordinator since Tommy Rees was hired by Alabama in early February. The Fighting Irish had interest in Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and hosted him over the weekend. Notre Dame had interest in hiring him, but ESPN’s Pete Thamel said Monday that Ludwig will remain at Utah.

Thamel says there was an issue with Ludwig’s buyout.

Sources: Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is staying at Utah. His buyout proved an obstacle in discussions with Notre Dame. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 14, 2023

How much was Ludwig’s buyout? It was $2.8 million, which may have been too much for the Fighting Irish.

Andy Ludwig will remain at Utah, sources confirm. @PeteThamel first. $2.8 million buyout was considered a potential deterrent from the jump. That proved the case. More coming. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) February 14, 2023

Ludwig has been Utah’s offensive coordinator since 2019. The Utes have made consecutive Rose Bowl appearances, which has left programs around the country impressed.

The 58-year-old coach is in his second stint as Utah’s offensive coordinator; he also coached there from 2005-2008.