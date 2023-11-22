Ohio brewery releases special edition Michigan sign-stealing beer

An Ohio brewery used their beer to take a swipe at Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ahead of the looming Michigan-Ohio State matchup.

The beers will surely be flowing on Saturday when the Wolverines and Buckeyes face off at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Saucy Brew Works, a Cleveland-based brewery, will launch a Michigan-themed version of their “Stealing Signs” Double Dry Hopped Hazy Pale Ale (6.5% ABV). The brewery will release the beverage on Friday, a day before the Ohio State-Michigan clash.

The can features Harbaugh on the front and is designed with Michigan school colors.

The folks at @saucybrewworks have a special release coming out that leans into a pretty relevant storyline for The Game that you might have heard about. pic.twitter.com/dGlhl4LleI — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) November 20, 2023

This isn’t the first iteration of Saucy Brew Works’ “Stealing Signs” series. They released the original version to make fun of the Houston Astros, who were involved in a sign-stealing scandal back in 2020.

The folks at @saucybrewworks have a special release coming out that leans into a pretty relevant storyline for The Game that you might have heard about. pic.twitter.com/dGlhl4LleI — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) November 20, 2023

Harbaugh and the Michigan football program have been at the center of some serious sign-stealing allegations over the past few weeks. The latest update on the ongoing investigation can be found here.

Harbaugh, who was suspended by the Big Ten over the allegations, will not be attending his squad’s contest against Ohio State.