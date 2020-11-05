Ohio, Central Michigan go to halftime early due to power outage

Ohio and Central Michigan went to halftime early in their MAC season opener on Wednesday night at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich due to a power issue.

With 1:17 remaining in the first half, ESPN’s TV feed for the game froze due to technical difficulties. ESPN went to commercial. When they returned, the teams were huddled on the field, which had gone dark.

Power outage at Central Michigan’s stadium, so they’re doing halftime with 1:17 left in the second half, then coming back out, playing the rest of the second quarter and going right into the third. Wouldn’t expect anything less from #MACtion pic.twitter.com/u06s1oPYPK — Marc Malkoskie (@marcmalkoskie) November 5, 2020

There was a power issue at the stadium, so the teams went to their locker rooms for an early halftime.

When the game resumed, it was where they left off with 1:17 left in the second quarter. Ohio ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive and tied the game at 20. The game then continued on after the end of the second quarter right into the third quarter since they already had their break.