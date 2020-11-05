 Skip to main content
Ohio, Central Michigan go to halftime early due to power outage

November 4, 2020
Ohio and Central Michigan went to halftime early in their MAC season opener on Wednesday night at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich due to a power issue.

With 1:17 remaining in the first half, ESPN’s TV feed for the game froze due to technical difficulties. ESPN went to commercial. When they returned, the teams were huddled on the field, which had gone dark.

There was a power issue at the stadium, so the teams went to their locker rooms for an early halftime.

When the game resumed, it was where they left off with 1:17 left in the second quarter. Ohio ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive and tied the game at 20. The game then continued on after the end of the second quarter right into the third quarter since they already had their break.

