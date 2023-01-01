Ohio State TE Cade Stover taken to hospital

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover was taken to a hospital during Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia.

Stover played hurt against Michigan but did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

The senior tight end exited the Peach Bowl game after hurdling a defender in the second quarter and did not return.

Shortly after the second half of the game began, ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported that Stover had been taken to the hospital.

“Cade Stover has been taken to a local hospital,” Rowe reported. “Grady Memorial Hospital is about two miles away. They knew that he was having back spasms, a lower left back injury, but they wanted to be careful. They knew he couldn’t return to this game, so they have taken him to the hospital.”

Grady Memorial Hospital is located in Atlanta, which is where the game was being played. An announcement was later made in the press box saying that Stover was dealing withbhack spasms.

Stover entered the playoff game with 35 catches for 399 yards and 5 touchdowns this season. He has also been recognized for some of his excellent blocking.