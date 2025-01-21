Ohio State fans trolled Lou Holtz with great sign

Ohio State has embraced their new rivalry with Lou Holtz, and some Buckeyes fans trolled the legendary Notre Dame coach with an awesome sign during the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

Holtz was in attendance to watch his former team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The 88-year-old drew the ire of Ohio State fans early last season when he criticized the Buckeyes for not being a physical enough team under head coach Ryan Day. Ohio State then beat Notre Dame 17-14 and was plenty physical in the game. Day called out Holtz after the win and said he would “like to know where Lou Holtz is right now.”

Some fans were wondering the same during Monday night’s game. The Buckeyes supporters held up a banner that read “Where’s Lou.”

A “Where’s Lou” banner in the stands pic.twitter.com/Tp9ve7xoKx — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 21, 2025

Holtz, who won a national championship with Notre Dame in 1988, was shown during the ESPN broadcast. Plenty of people made the same joke about Day locating Holtz.

Ryan Day finally figured out where Lou Holtz is at right now pic.twitter.com/FWx6DVczGa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2025

It looked like Ohio State was going to blow Notre Dame out when the Buckeyes led 21-7 at the half. Marcus Freeman then made a questionable decision late in the game, which helped Ohio State preserved the 34-23 win.

Holtz is never going to live his criticism of Ohio State down.